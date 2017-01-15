December's goal of the month winner Bradley Lowery has been back on the pitch showing off his skills

Five-year-old cancer patient Bradley Lowery captured the hearts of the footballing world last month with his goal of the month effort, and on Sunday he was back on the pitch after Everton named him as their mascot against Manchester City.

In 2013, Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma – a cancer of the nervous system which affects fewer than 100 children a year.

His parents were recently told Bradley’s is terminal and he has months to live.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

A Sunderland fan, Bradley was cheered by Everton supporters when he appeared as the Black Cats’ mascot against them in September – and Everton have since invited him to visit them at Goodison Park.

Everton and Manchester City have helped make it another memorable day for young Bradley Lowery 👏 #EFC #MCFC #EVEMCI @Bradleysfight pic.twitter.com/fmupZtfcwj — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) January 15, 2017

Before the match, Bradley was carried onto the pitch by Everton’s star striker Romelu Lukaku to shake hands with the players and officials.

Romelu Lukaku carries Bradley Lowery, who shakes all the players hands. He'll never forget this moment. Amazing.pic.twitter.com/s6kD6wBqQi — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 15, 2017

After impressing with his goal last month, Bradley was of course allowed to strut his stuff on the pitch for a bit too.

Young Bradley Lowery on the Goodison Park pitch pre match @LivEchoEFC pic.twitter.com/7qiefhx8My — Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) January 15, 2017

Another cracking goal was met with cheers from both sets of fans. Indeed City’s fans did more than play their part to make it a special day for Bradley.

After an afternoon we’re sure he’ll remember, Bradley’s Twitter page was alight with thanks.

Wow what an amazing time we have had, thankyou @Everton you really are the people's club #CancerHasNoColours pic.twitter.com/Zxyml96a5A — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) January 15, 2017

If there was ever a way to restore your faith in football and humanity – it’s acts of kindness like this.

Lovely to see #bradleylowery at Goodison Park today for #EVEMCI whoever your support when the chips are down we are one footballing family — Jill Stratton (@jillstratton88) January 15, 2017

Indeed.