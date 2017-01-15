December's goal of the month winner Bradley Lowery has been back on the pitch showing off his skills

Back to Sport Home

Five-year-old cancer patient Bradley Lowery captured the hearts of the footballing world last month with his goal of the month effort, and on Sunday he was back on the pitch after Everton named him as their mascot against Manchester City.

In 2013, Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma – a cancer of the nervous system which affects fewer than 100 children a year.

His parents were recently told Bradley’s is terminal and he has months to live.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

A Sunderland fan, Bradley was cheered by Everton supporters when he appeared as the Black Cats’ mascot against them in September – and Everton have since invited him to visit them at Goodison Park.

Before the match, Bradley was carried onto the pitch by Everton’s star striker Romelu Lukaku to shake hands with the players and officials.

After impressing with his goal last month, Bradley was of course allowed to strut his stuff on the pitch for a bit too.

Another cracking goal was met with cheers from both sets of fans. Indeed City’s fans did more than play their part to make it a special day for Bradley.

After an afternoon we’re sure he’ll remember, Bradley’s Twitter page was alight with thanks.

If there was ever a way to restore your faith in football and humanity – it’s acts of kindness like this.

Indeed.
KEYWORDS: Bradley Lowery, Everton F.C., Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport