Death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote stuns football world

The football world has been left stunned by the death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old, who had joined Chinese second-tier team Beijing Enterprises in February, died after collapsing in training, a spokesman for the player confirmed.

The footballing world collectively mourned the passing of a footballer who played 52 games for the Ivory Coast.

Tiote also won the Eredivisie with FC Twente in 2010 under Steve McClaren.

But perhaps what Tiote is best remembered for is his famous goal against Arsenal back in the 2010/11 season, at the end of this stunning game.

Newcastle had gone 4-0 down inside half an hour against Arsenal, before the Magpies pulled three goals back in the second half.

It was in the 87th minute that Tiote volleyed in one of the league’s great goals, something fans and footballers all over the world will remember for a long time to come.

The goal dented Arsenal’s title hopes that season, and completed the biggest comeback in Premier League history.

RIP Cheick Tiote.
