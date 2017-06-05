Death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote stuns football world

The football world has been left stunned by the death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old, who had joined Chinese second-tier team Beijing Enterprises in February, died after collapsing in training, a spokesman for the player confirmed.

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

The footballing world collectively mourned the passing of a footballer who played 52 games for the Ivory Coast.

Very said to hear about the pass away of Cheik Tiote. May Allah grant you el Jannah 🙏🏾 i Will always remember our challenge on the pitch 👊🏾😥 — Youssouf Mulumbu (@mulumbuofficial) June 5, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Cheick Tioté, I pass on my condolences to his friends & family, way too young #ripcheickTiote 🙏 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) June 5, 2017

Tiote also won the Eredivisie with FC Twente in 2010 under Steve McClaren.

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017

Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend. — Siem de Jong (@siemdejong) June 5, 2017

But perhaps what Tiote is best remembered for is his famous goal against Arsenal back in the 2010/11 season, at the end of this stunning game.

#OnThisDay in 2011, Cheick Tiote's stunning volley completed one of the greatest comebacks in #BPL history...https://t.co/9i6kWA3d5K — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2016

Newcastle had gone 4-0 down inside half an hour against Arsenal, before the Magpies pulled three goals back in the second half.

It was in the 87th minute that Tiote volleyed in one of the league’s great goals, something fans and footballers all over the world will remember for a long time to come.

RIP Cheick Tiote. Very good player and that goal against Arsenal will always be amongst the premier leagues greatest! — Harry Miles (@harrymiles99) June 5, 2017

The goal dented Arsenal’s title hopes that season, and completed the biggest comeback in Premier League history.

RIP Cheik Tiote, absolute baller when you were in your prime. Will always remember your goal vs Arsenal to make it 4-4 👌👌 — James Samasuwo (@SamasuwoJames) June 5, 2017

The equaliser against Arsenal will live with me forever. Thanks for the memories. RIP Cheick Tiote — NUFC Podge (@colinpodge) June 5, 2017

Absolutely desperate news about Cheick Tiote. His goal against Arsenal capped one of the most remarkable games I have seen. RIP — Damian Spellman (@DamianSpellman) June 5, 2017

RIP Cheick Tiote.