Dazed Tiger Woods struggles to walk in police arrest video

Police footage shows Tiger Woods struggling to walk after officers woke him at the wheel of his running Mercedes.

The 14-time major golf champion was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida and blamed his state on an “unexpected reaction” to a mix of prescription medicine.

The golfing great’s mugshot after his arrest (Palm Beach County Sherrif’s Office/PA)

On Wednesday, Jupiter Police Department released dashboard footage of the former world number one failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home.

He is seen struggling to stay upright as he fails to walk in a straight line after getting out of his 2015 Mercedes AMG in the early hours of Monday.

The video also shows officers handcuffing the 41-year-old sportsman, who was unable to say where he was, as he can barely keep his eyes open.

Woods’ Mercedes had flat tyres (Jupiter Police Department/PA)

As an officer moves a light in front of his face during the test, he fails to follow it with his eyes.

Officers described him as being co-operative despite his confused state and as having “slow, mumbled and slurred” speech.

The force corroborated Woods’ claim that he did not have alcohol in his system.

Woods, who is recovering from back surgery, apologised and said he took “full responsibility” after spending nearly four hours in jail.

The former world number one has won 14 major championships (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” he said.

“I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He will appear in court in Palm Beach County on July 5.