Davy Russell on alleged horse punch: 'I didn't do anything out of the ordinary' as Turf Club investigates

Irish jockey Davy Russell has said he is keen to tell his side of the story to the Irish Turf Club after an alleged incident involving his treatment of a horse while racing at Tramore on Friday, writes Ciara Phelan.

Footage released on social media appears to show the jockey striking the horse in the head after the horse ground to a halt while approaching a show hurdle.

Raceday stewards missed the incident but footage surfaced on social media on Saturday of the clip which was broadcasted by At The Races.

Russell told the Irish Daily Star that the Turf Club were looking into the situation but insists he did nothing out of the ordinary.

"Unfortunately, the Turf Club are looking at what happened at Tramore so I cannot really go into the specifics," he said.

"The situation with Kings Dolly was an ordinary enough situation and I didn't do anything out of the ordinary.

"I'm not sure everyone on social media quite understands how a thoroughbred racehorse handles at race time, but I am happy to speak to the Turf Club about this.

"I ride every horse to win, no matter what, and would never do anything to hamper its chances."

CEO of the Turf Club, Denis Egan said yesterday that the Turf Club would examine whatever footage was available and then make a decision whether any rules were broken.