Davy Russell hearing set for Killarney on Saturday

Davy Russell is set to learn on Saturday whether he will face punishment over an alleged incident involving the treatment of his mount Kings Dolly at Tramore last week.

Footage appeared to show the jockey striking the horse at a 'show' obstacle before the Flynn Hotel Group Mares Handicap Hurdle at the Friday evening fixture, subsequently creating a stir on social media.

The raceday stewards were not aware of the matter, but the Turf Club has powers to take retrospective action where appropriate and following the completion of an investigation, the referrals committee will convene at Killarney at midday.

Speaking after riding a winner at Killarney on Thursday evening, Russell said: "The Turf Club referral is on Saturday. It's a difficult thing to explain now and maybe it might be best left until the inquiry.

"To explain all the details is not just as straightforward as the general public think it is. Hopefully they will understand on Saturday what the meaning behind it all is."