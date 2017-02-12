Davy Fitz's Wexford storm back to beat Limerick

Wexford 1-14

Limerick 0-14

Eoghan Cormican

Wexford Park

An unanswered 1-7 between the 49th and 63rd minute handed victory to Wexford in this Division 1B clash.

Davy Fitzgerald’s charges found themselves seven in arrears early in the second-half, but outscored the visitors by 1-10 to 0-4 thereafter to claim maximum points ahead of their trip to Galway next weekend.

Conor McDonald grabbed the all-important goal eight minutes from time, the score arriving during the passage of play directly following a Diarmuid Byrnes missed free at the other end which would have levelled the game at 0-13 apiece.

McDonald’s goal propelled Wexford four clear and they wouldn’t be caught.

Limerick played with the wind in the opening period and were full value for their 0-10 to 0-4 interval advantage. Peter Casey, Graeme Mulcahy and Diarmuid Byrnes (free) had them three up with four minutes. Two Conor McDonald points settled Wexford and while the home side worked extremely hard when not in possession, they were found wanting on several occasions when presented with a decent attacking opportunity.

Seamus Hickey, Mulcahy, Cian Lynch and Casey (free) sent Limerick 0-7 to 0-2 in front by the close of the first quarter. McDonald added two more for Wexford in reply, but much of their focus in the opening period was on containing Limerick and ensuring the target they chased in the second-half was achievable. They were successful on both fronts.

Scorers for Wexford: C McDonald (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ’65); P Doran, L Chim (0-2 each); D O’Keeffe, H Kehoe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: P Casey (0-5, 0-3 frees); G Mulcahy (0-2); D Byrnes (0-1 free), D Hannon, S Hickey, J Ryan, G Hegarty, J Fitzgibbon (0-1 free), C Lynch (0-1 each).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; S Hickey, D Hannon, D Byrnes; P Browne, J Ryan; G Hegarty, D Dempsey, K Hayes; P Casey, C Lynch, G Mulcahy.

Subs: J Fitzgibbon for Ryan (45 mins); A Dempsey for Hegarty (48); T Morrissey for Hayes (64); P Ryan for Browne (65).

Wexford: M Fanning; E Moore, L Ryan, J Breen; S Donohue, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe; S Murphy, A Maddock; B Carton, A Nolan, L Chin; P Morris, D Redmond, C McDonald.

Subs: P Doran for Maddock (41 mins); H Kehoe for Morris (48); N Kirwan for Redmond (56); J O’Connor for Carton (71).

Referee: D Kirwan (Cork).