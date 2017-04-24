Davy Fitzgerald won’t appeal eight-week ban

Wexford will not appeal Davy Fitzgerald’s eight-week ban for encroaching onto the field of play and clashing with Tipperary players, writes Stephen Barry.

Although the board believe their manager’s punishment is “harsh” and say that similar penalties have been quashed on appeal, they have decided not to seek a hearing “in the broader interests of the game and of the senior hurling team”.

The decision was taken after “detailed discussion” with Fitzgerald, who will now be suspended for Wexford’s Championship opener and a potential Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny.

The statement in full reads:

“Wexford GAA County Board confirms that senior hurling manager, Davy Fitzgerald, will not seek a hearing regarding the 8-week penalty handed down to him by the CCCC following the Allianz National Hurling League Semi-final on Sunday 17 April in Nowlan Park.

“The County Board, and all Wexford GAA supporters, are fully supportive of Davy Fitzgerald as our senior hurling manager.

“Wexford people fully understand that Davy brings 100% commitment and a real passion to his coaching and it is this which makes him such an outstanding manager.

“We are very proud of the tremendous work he and his backroom team have put into the senior hurling squad. That work is already bearing fruit with promotion to Division 1A achieved and a real spring in the step of all GAA followers in the county.

“It is considered that the penalty imposed for Davy’s pitch encroachment is harsh and that arguments could be made for a lessening of the penalty.

“Indeed, it is not unknown for other similar penalties to have been nullified after appeals and legal processes.

“However, this decision has been reached after detailed discussion with Davy and is being taken in the broader interests of the game and of the senior hurling team.

“In accepting the penalty, the focus of attention can now turn elsewhere and the GAA family in Wexford can return to strengthening our games and our teams.”