Davy Fitzgerald offers Tipperary help to overturn Jason Forde ban

Davy Fitzgerald has contacted Tipperary boss Michael Ryan to offer his assistance as Jason Forde contests a proposed two-match suspension, writes John Fogarty.

The ban for Silvermines man Forde was recommended after an altercation with Fitzgerald when the Wexford manager invaded the pitch during the first half of the Division 1 semi-final in Nowlan Park on April 16.

While the Clare native has accepted his eight-week punishment for the offence, it is understood he believes the penalty advised for Forde by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is excessive and unwarranted.

Tipperary have put the process in motion to seek a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) in Croke Park, where they and Forde will make a case for the player not to be banned for two matches, if at all. It is believed neither Fitzgerald nor Forde were mentioned in referee Diarmuid Kirwan’s match report in relation to their physical or verbal exchange.

Fitzgerald has told Ryan he is prepared to state that the exchange between he and Forde was harmless and that the player did little wrong.

As he played in Sunday’s Division 1 final defeat to Galway, should Forde fail to have his suspension lifted he will miss May 21’s Munster SHC first-round clash with Cork in Thurles and either a semi-final against Waterford on June 18 or a first-round qualifier on July 1.

Speaking on Sunday, Ryan described the recommended CCCC suspension as “horrendous” and admitted that he was “beyond surprised” upon learning of the penalty.

“We’ll just be looking that balance and fairness will be the order of the day when we make our case in Croke Park, he said.

“The proposed punishment does not fit the crime, in my opinion.”

Should the CHC uphold the CCCC’s recommendation, Tipperary have the option of bringing Forde’s case to the Central Appeals Committee. Failing that, they could request a Disputes Resolution Authority hearing.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.