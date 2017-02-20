Davy Fitz has a message for Wexford fans - 'chill the beans'

The tenure of Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford has started pretty well by all accounts.

A win against Limerick last week was followed up with a fine display in beating Galway yesterday.

After going down 3-12 to 0-15 in the second half, Wexford battled back to claim a 1-21 to 3-13 win.

But Davy is trying to keep expectations in check, despite having two wins from two.

"Let's chill the beans" - Davy Fitzgerald urges Wexford to keep their feet on the ground

"Let's chill the beans a small bit."

Fitzgerald reckons there is still a lot of work to be done with the Slaneysiders, but we think Wexford fans will be dreaming of further success under their new boss.