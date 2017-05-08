David Villa's New York City FC goal was special, but the commentary was even better

The history of football is full of great goals, but it’s often the commentary that makes them – think Kenneth Wolstenholme’s famous commentary for Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick goal in the 1966 World Cup final.

This excellent goal from David Villa against Atlanta United in the MLS is no exception – at first you’re struck by the brilliant passing, moving and eventual finish from the 35-year-old forward. Then the commentary takes over.

“Golasso! Golasso! Golasso!” yells the commentator. “Gooooooool for New York City Football Club! Who else?

“David Villa, vintage Villa! Don’t give him the right foot guys because he’ll do this. Golasso.”

It’s the commentary a fine goal like that deserved – here’s how the stadium reacted.

Villa’s goal was the first of the game in which New York City FC were 3-1 winners.

That’s four goals in four games for the former Barcelona forward – he won’t score too many better than this one, though.