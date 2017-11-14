David Meyler to captain Ireland against Denmark
14/11/2017 - 18:37:28Back to World Cup 2018 Sport Home
Martin O'Neill has named his team to face Denmark and it includes one change.
David Meyler is returning to captain the team at the Aviva Stadium tonight.
- The starting 11 are:
- Darren Randolph;
- Cyrus Christie;
- Ciaran Clark;
- Daryl Murphy;
- Robbie Brady;
- James McClean;
- Jeff Hendrick;
- Stephen Ward;
- David Meyler (C);
- Shane Duffy;
- Harry Arter.
BREAKING: One change for Ireland with David Meyler returning to captain the team as Martin O'Neill names his team to face Denmark! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/HnqZXIHuJt— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Ireland Subs: Westwood (GK), Doyle (GK), O'Shea, McShane, Whelan, McGeady, S. Long, O'Dowda, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Hogan, K. Long. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/SKvHs0td5e— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here