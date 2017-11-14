David Meyler to captain Ireland against Denmark

Martin O'Neill has named his team to face Denmark and it includes one change.

David Meyler is returning to captain the team at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

The starting 11 are: Darren Randolph;

Cyrus Christie;

Ciaran Clark;

Daryl Murphy;

Robbie Brady;

James McClean;

Jeff Hendrick;

Stephen Ward;

David Meyler (C);

Shane Duffy;

Harry Arter.