David Meyler named as captain for Ireland's team taking on Moldova

Martin O'Neill has named his starting team to face Moldova this evening.

David Meyler leads the side for the 7.45pm clash.

Only three points will do for the Republic of Ireland tonight if they are to keep their hopes of World Cup qualification alive.

They play host to Moldova at the Aviva Stadium on the back of a poor 2017 which saw automatic promotion slip away.

Meyler is joined by Wes Hoolahan, Jeff Hendrick, Shane Long and Ciaran Clark for the first round of World Cup Qualifiers.

Check out the whole team here:

BREAKING: David Meyler captains Ireland as Martin O'Neill names his starting team to face Moldova! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/DjtRsBFPHz — FAIreland (@FAIreland) October 6, 2017

Draws with Austria, Wales and Georgia as well as a defeat to Serbia means Martin O'Neill's side can not afford any more slip ups.

Ireland must claim wins tonight and in Wales on Monday, while also hoping Scotland fail to win away to Slovenia on Sunday, if they're to sneak into the playoff spots.

There is no Robbie Brady or James McClean tonight due to suspension, and with Jonathan Walters injured a number of players could be in line to make their debuts.

Manager Martin O'Neill says he has seen before that his team can thrive under this sort of pressure.

The subs bench comprises Doyle , Elliot, O'Shea, Keogh, Whelan, McGeady, O'Kane, Maguire, Hourihane, Hogan, K. Long, Arter.