David McGoldrick ruled out of Austria game

David McGoldrick has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup Qualifier against Austria due to injury.

The 29-year-old forward sat out training today as a precaution to nurse a knee injury, but he has now left camp.

Otherwise Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has a full squad to choose from.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O'Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy