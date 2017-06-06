David McGoldrick ruled out of Austria game
David McGoldrick has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup Qualifier against Austria due to injury.
The 29-year-old forward sat out training today as a precaution to nurse a knee injury, but he has now left camp.
Otherwise Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has a full squad to choose from.
Republic of Ireland squad
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle
Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward
Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O'Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes
Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy
