David Luiz's swimming pool scissor-kick is the real goal of the season

There’s been a lot of chat about the Premier League’s goal of the season award, but David Luiz might just have bested them all.

Posting to his Instagram page, the Chelsea defender initially seems to be winding down for the summer holidays poolside.

But with an FA Cup final against Arsenal coming up this weekend, it looks like Luiz has been incorporating some training into his leisure time.

⚽️💦🌞🎯 A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on May 22, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

First we’d like a word for the quality of the throw, which sets up Luiz perfectly. Second, congratulations on the fine camera work, mystery camera person.

Luiz leaps high into the air, meets the Premier League-branded football perfectly, and falls into the pool as the ball flies into the top corner of the net.

They say the fall hurts less if those go in – it also probably helps if you have a lovely swimming pool underneath you.