David Haye's comeback fight could be against a UFC fighter

Nobody was too surprised when Jimi Manuwa knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 107 – but what followed did catch a few people off-guard.

The UFC light-heavyweight proceeded to call out fellow heavy-hitter David Haye, clearly inspired by the talk of a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Now it seems Haye is up for the challenge. When asked in a fan Q&A on Instagram if a fight between the pair was possible, he said: “The answer is a resounding ‘yes’. I was very impressed with his quick knock out the other night at the O2 Arena. If any of the mixed martial artists can convert over to be a successful boxer he has definitely got the body shape and style to do so.”

Hey @mrdavidhaye how long till your Achilles is healthy? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 21, 2017

What’s more, there has apparently even been contact between the two London fighters’ camps and the UFC.

“Yeah we have heard from Manuwa’s management and UFC so it is something that we are looking at at the moment. Obviously it is a little way off being confirmed. But it is a fight that would unify a lot of the fans from both UFC and boxing and make a mega event”, he said.

When Manuwa first mentioned a potential fight he suggested it could be on the undercard of Mayweather v McGregor, and if both these fights were confirmed it would no doubt be one of the biggest nights in combat sport history.

Haye is currently still pushing for a rematch with Tony Bellew, who he lost to earlier this month – but with Bomber considering retirement and both fighters seemingly up for it, maybe this all-London clash could happen.