David Haye v Tony Bellew: Boxing fans debate who would have won without the Achilles injury

Tony Bellew caused a huge upset by beating David Haye in his first professional bout at heavyweight level.

Everyone had thought it was a bit of a mismatch – but it turned into a nightmare from the sixth for the former heavyweight champion when he suffered an injury to his Achilles heel.

Haye carried on courageously before his corner threw in the towel in the 11th round after he was finally knocked through the ropes and pulled out by his trainer Shane McGuigan.

Bellew said defeating Haye meant he had achieved everything he’d got into boxing for (Nick Potts/PA)

Without doubt the win was the biggest of Bellew’s career after stepping up two weights and coming in at more than a stone lighter than Haye before the match. Leading names in the sport congratulated Bellew on the stunning victory.

Guts & determination, massive credit to @mrdavidhaye but that big heart won the fight on the night @TonyBellew #HayeBellew — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) March 4, 2017

Proved the doubters wrong , congratulations on your win. Showed great sportsmanship at the end @TonyBellew 👊🏼 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 4, 2017

And others paid tribute to the bravery Haye showed.

Some are calling it one of the biggest upsets in boxing history (Nick Potts/PA)

Massive respect to David. Most fighters would of quit straight away. Haye is a true warrior 100% needs to be a rematch. Congrats to Bellew — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 5, 2017

If David haye has snapped his Achilles then that's unbelievable from him to still be in ring #HayeBellew — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 4, 2017

Don't ever question David Haye's heart! To fight 5 rounds with a ruptured achilles, the mans an absolute warrior! #HayeBellew — Leon Duke (@LeonDuke) March 5, 2017

So what would have happened if Haye hadn’t picked up that injury?

The fight was entertaining but the quality was poor. I firmly believe if Haye wasn't made of cheese Bellew would have been beat #HayeBellew — Ross Kieron Adamson (@RossKEAdamson) March 5, 2017

With respect to Bellew he ain't a heavyweight! 5 rounds to knock a one legged man down! Bellew took some good punches but comon #HayeBellew — Chris Hewitson (@chrishew08) March 5, 2017

Shock victory? He was fighting someone with one leg for 6 rounds? Credit to both fighters but a rematch would settle this #hayebellew — Ryan Coombs (@ryanMUFCcoombs) March 5, 2017

#HayeBellew Eddie Hearn should be ashamed celebrating that Bellew win after Haye showed guts to fight with one leg! Haye would of won — Domstar (@captaindomstar) March 5, 2017

Bellew fans aren’t having any of it though.

@BBCSport #HayeBellew what you failed to mention was Haye couldn't touch Bellew for the first 6 rounds and it was a well deserved win. — Kay Williams MCSP (@QuePhysio) March 5, 2017

I don't think Haye fans watched the fight before he got injured and still done absolutely nothing,fully deserved win for Tony #HayeBellew — BIRMINGHAM'S No1 (@jungthepastyman) March 5, 2017

Insane heart from Haye to carry on as long as he did, but nothing can be taken away from Bellew, fully deserved win #HayeBellew — Tom Griffin (@TomGriffin__) March 5, 2017

Pretty sure we’ll be seeing a rematch anyway.