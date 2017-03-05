David Haye v Tony Bellew: Boxing fans debate who would have won without the Achilles injury

Tony Bellew caused a huge upset by beating David Haye in his first professional bout at heavyweight level.

Everyone had thought it was a bit of a mismatch – but it turned into a nightmare from the sixth for the former heavyweight champion when he suffered an injury to his Achilles heel.

Haye carried on courageously before his corner threw in the towel in the 11th round after he was finally knocked through the ropes and pulled out by his trainer Shane McGuigan.

Bellew said defeating Haye meant he had achieved everything he’d got into boxing for (Nick Potts/PA)

Without doubt the win was the biggest of Bellew’s career after stepping up two weights and coming in at more than a stone lighter than Haye before the match. Leading names in the sport congratulated Bellew on the stunning victory.

And others paid tribute to the bravery Haye showed.

Some are calling it one of the biggest upsets in boxing history (Nick Potts/PA)

So what would have happened if Haye hadn’t picked up that injury?

Bellew fans aren’t having any of it though.

Pretty sure we’ll be seeing a rematch anyway.

(Nick Potts/PA)
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Boxing, David Haye, Tony Bellow

 

