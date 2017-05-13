David De Gea is surprisingly good at dunking basketballs

Manchester United fans often worry their star goalkeeper David De Gea might leave for another team, but if this video is anything to go by, there’s a chance they could lose him to a different sport altogether.

Having made 49 appearances for the Old Trafford side this season, there’s no doubting the goalie’s fitness – this is a sensational leap from the 26-year-old.

Pretty tidy stuff – with the video in slow motion, there’s every chance De Gea could simply be looking for a lay-up shot.

But no! It’s a full-on slam dunk, and we weren’t the only ones who were impressed.

As impressive as the effort was, there’s no doubt De Gea’s talents truly lie on the football pitch.

Could Old Trafford stick a basketball hoop on his crossbar to keep him happy?
