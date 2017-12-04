David Clifford ‘not on the radar’ of Aussie Rules clubs

Teenage prodigy David Clifford is “not on the radar” of Aussie Rules clubs after committing his immediate future to Kerry, writes Stephen Barry.

The Irish Examiner reported in October that the 18-year-old star had been persuaded to commit to the Kingdom for another year as he bids to jump from minor to senior in 2018.

The All-Ireland-winning minor captain scored an incredible 4-4 in the final, attracting much interest from the AFL. However, Kerry’s move to keep their minor hero in the county has put off Australian suitors, for now at least.

“I think Kerry have been fairly swift in trying to keep David Clifford because they're hurting by losing to Dublin, and he could be a key to them turning the tables,” said Marty Clarke, who was putting potential Irish recruits to the AFL through their paces in a Dublin Combine this weekend.

“His chance (in Australia) may come again if he has another good year or two, but for now he's not on the radar.”

However, Clarke has cast doubts over Clifford’s suitability for the game

“Without knowing him too well, I don't think Australian Rules football would be overly suited to his style of play.

“That's not to say he couldn't make it, he's a superb athlete and a great footballer.”

Kerry have been particularly keen to keep hold of Clifford after losing 2015 All-Ireland minor captain Mark O’Connor to Geelong.

As it stands, there will be 13 Irishmen on AFL lists in 2018 after Carlton signed Galway’s Cillian McDaid on a two-year international rookie deal last month.