Dates and times confirmed for Ireland’s November Series

Rugby fans will be marking their diaries this morning as the dates and kick-off times for Ireland's November Series are confirmed.

Joe Schmidt’s men will take on the South Africa, Fiji and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

South Africa's last played in Dublin in November 2014, when they were beaten 29-15 and Ireland also claimed an historic first Test victory on South African soil last summer.

The two sides meet again in the opening fixture of the series - kicking off at 2.30pm on Sunday November 12.

Fiji will make their first appearance at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday November 18 with a 5.30pm kick-off scheduled.

The final game of the 2017 Guinness Series sees Argentina return to Ireland for the first time since 2012 when Ireland won 46-24.

But the Pumas claimed the honours when they met most recently, with victory in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Ireland v Argentina kicks off at 5.30pn on Saturday November 25.

"This November's Guinness Series promises to have some added edge with recent fixtures against South Africa and Argentina fresh in the memory,” said Padraig Power, IRFU Director of Commercial & Marketing.

“Argentina ended Ireland's Rugby World Cup hopes in October 2015 while the Springbok edged a thrilling Test series last June after Ireland had made history in Newlands. Fiji's exciting brand of free flowing rugby will be showcased for the very first time at the Aviva Stadium as the South Sea Islanders play in Dublin for the first time since 2009.

“Tickets for all three games are competitively priced with another memorable series in store for Irish rugby fans."

November 2017 international fixtures

Ireland v South Africa, Sunday November12 - 2.30pm.

Ireland v Fiji, Sunday November 18 - 5.30pm.

Ireland v Argentina, Sunday November 25 - 5.30pm.