Dates and times announced for Munster and Leinster Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster and Munster will both play their European Champions Cup rugby quarter-finals on Saturday, April 1.

Leinster welcome Wasps to Dublin's Aviva Stadium for a 3.15pm kick-off while Munster's clash with Toulouse will have a 5.45pm start at Thomond Park.

Should Munster progress they will be away to Glasgow or Saracens in the semis while a win for Leinster will mean a trip to France to face either Clermont or Toulon.

Those semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of April 23.

The final will be played at Murrayfield on Sunday, May 13.
