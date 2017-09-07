Date announced for Cork City’s potential title clincher against Dundalk

Cork City’s title-clinching match will be screened live on RTÉ 2, should they manage to seal the deal in either of their next two games against Limerick or Dundalk, writes Stephen Barry.

That Airtricity League clash at home to Dundalk had to be postponed from Friday, September 15, due to the Lilywhites’ presence in the EA Sports Cup final.

It will now take place at Turner’s Cross on Monday, September 25, with a 7.20pm kick-off.

That’s four days after City’s Munster derby away to Limerick, which will also be screened live on RTÉ 2, and Dundalk’s Louth derby at home to Drogheda United.

City are 14 points clear of Dundalk with six games remaining, so they need five points to clinch the title.

If Dundalk lose to the bottom-of-the-table Drogs, City could secure the silverware in Limerick.

Otherwise, a win against Dundalk would make it a first league title since 2005, while a draw would also be enough if they beat Limerick.

St Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers has also been rescheduled for Monday, September 25, with kick-off at 7.45pm.