Darren Randolph will be thanking Scott Hogan for accidentally denying Conor Hourihane a match-winning goal
Middlesbrough goalie Darren Randolph will be thanking Aston Villa's Scott Hogan if they meet up at Ireland training next month, writes Stephen Barry.
Randolph kept a clean sheet in his side's scoreless draw at Villa Park, but only after Hogan, who recently declared for Ireland, accidentally blocked a sure goal for Conor Hourihane.
The double let-off in the 76th minute saw Randolph produce a strong-handed save from Jonathan Kodjia before Hourihane's follow-up hit the unsuspecting Hogan.
Randolph was called into action on a number of occasions as his side slipped to ninth in the Championship.
And Boro fans were also thanking Hogan for his 'man-of-the-match' performance.
Thankyou @ScottHogan_9 for signing on last minute as an extra defender, my MOTM 😊👍— All About Boro (@AllAboutBoro) September 12, 2017
Unconfirmed reports Scott Hogan has been awarded Middlesbrough's MOTM. 😝 pic.twitter.com/cIoOmHA6OY— bet365 (@bet365) September 12, 2017
76' Scott Hogan blocks on a shot on the goal line. Cheers Scott. (0-0) #borolive— EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) September 12, 2017
Aston Villa's Scott Hogan with a sensational goal saving clearance... for Middlesbrough— Phil Gilman (@bookiemonster81) September 12, 2017
Save of the season goes to Scott Hogan #cat #avfc— Craig (@CA_S10) September 12, 2017
