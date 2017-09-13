Darren Randolph will be thanking Scott Hogan for accidentally denying Conor Hourihane a match-winning goal

Middlesbrough goalie Darren Randolph will be thanking Aston Villa's Scott Hogan if they meet up at Ireland training next month, writes Stephen Barry.

Randolph kept a clean sheet in his side's scoreless draw at Villa Park, but only after Hogan, who recently declared for Ireland, accidentally blocked a sure goal for Conor Hourihane.

The double let-off in the 76th minute saw Randolph produce a strong-handed save from Jonathan Kodjia before Hourihane's follow-up hit the unsuspecting Hogan.





Randolph was called into action on a number of occasions as his side slipped to ninth in the Championship.

Great performance last night from everyone involved. Showed guts n heart ❤ #UTB #Boro A post shared by 🇮🇪Darren Randolph 🇺🇸 (@randzofficial) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

And Boro fans were also thanking Hogan for his 'man-of-the-match' performance.

Thankyou @ScottHogan_9 for signing on last minute as an extra defender, my MOTM 😊👍 — All About Boro (@AllAboutBoro) September 12, 2017

Unconfirmed reports Scott Hogan has been awarded Middlesbrough's MOTM. 😝 pic.twitter.com/cIoOmHA6OY — bet365 (@bet365) September 12, 2017

76' Scott Hogan blocks on a shot on the goal line. Cheers Scott. (0-0) #borolive — EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) September 12, 2017

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan with a sensational goal saving clearance... for Middlesbrough — Phil Gilman (@bookiemonster81) September 12, 2017