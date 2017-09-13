Darren Randolph will be thanking Scott Hogan for accidentally denying Conor Hourihane a match-winning goal

Middlesbrough goalie Darren Randolph will be thanking Aston Villa's Scott Hogan if they meet up at Ireland training next month, writes Stephen Barry.

Randolph kept a clean sheet in his side's scoreless draw at Villa Park, but only after Hogan, who recently declared for Ireland, accidentally blocked a sure goal for Conor Hourihane.

The double let-off in the 76th minute saw Randolph produce a strong-handed save from Jonathan Kodjia before Hourihane's follow-up hit the unsuspecting Hogan.


Randolph was called into action on a number of occasions as his side slipped to ninth in the Championship.

And Boro fans were also thanking Hogan for his 'man-of-the-match' performance.
By Stephen Barry

