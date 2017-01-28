Danny Welbeck did a 'Salt Bae' celebration after scoring two goals against Southampton and everyone lost their minds
After eight months away from the pitch, Danny Welbeck returned to work with two goals and an assist as Arsenal took on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.
And it appears the England striker may have kept himself busy during his time off by watching videos of Nusret Gokce, aka Salt Bae, while nursing a serious knee injury.
ICYMI, Salt Bae is a Turkish restaurant owner who got the name after his meat preparation techniques went viral. There is even a mural in Dubai to honour Gokce’s flamboyant salt-sprinkling technique.
Back at the pitch, Welbeck imitated Gokce’s “Salt Bae” pose as he celebrated his good fortune.
And the internet immediately fell in love with him:
Here's some salt for that chip 😉#SFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/ZrdYb5Jrqm— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 28, 2017
Tell you what, that Welbeck goal was fantastic, but it's nothing compared to the Salt Bae celebration 👏👏👏— Copa90 (@Copa90) January 28, 2017
Danny Welbeck, the meat artist! 😋🔥 pic.twitter.com/VyQzRI4McN— Fouad (@FouadAFC) January 28, 2017
Danny Welbeck is #SaltBae pic.twitter.com/zVXbTYIK50— Yakatak Football (@YakatakFootball) January 28, 2017
What a finish Welbeck, and the salt bae celebration😂😂— Tobi (@Tobjizzle) January 28, 2017
Danny Welbeck doing his best 'salt bae' impression...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PAayDHbMAv— TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 28, 2017
Welbeck doing the #saltbae celebration is the light that we need in these dark times— Zito (@_Zeets) January 28, 2017
Welbeck's 'Salt Bae' moment...possibly Arsenal's most on point celebration since Henry's 'wassup' Budweiser ad homage of 2000.— Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) January 28, 2017
Forget Arsenal’s incredible 5-0 victory, the Gunners fans have found the Salt Bae of football.
