Danny Sutcliffe to rejoin Dublin hurling panel next year

Dublin hurling has been handed a boost with the news that Danny Sutcliffe is set to rejoin the panel next year.

Sutcliffe won an All-Star in 2013 for his role in helping the Dubs win the Leinster title for the first time in 52 years.

However he left the squad before the 2016 season and moved to America.

He has since returned to the capital and is expected to join Pat Gilroy's hurling squad in 2018.