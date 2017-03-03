Danny Simpson has recruited Floyd Mayweather as his 'trainer' following that Jamie Carragher beef
03/03/2017 - 16:54:17Back to Sport Home
Danny Simpson grabbed headlines this week when he took offence at Jamie Carragher’s analysis of Leicester, prompting a back and forth on Twitter that got pretty tasty.
Simpson went to great lengths to remind Liverpool legend Carragher that he’d won the league and Carra hadn’t – and, perhaps fearing some form of reprisal, he’s drafted in the big guns.
Here’s the Leicester right back with the undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather.
Found myself a trainer just in case lol... It was a pleasure to meet @FloydMayweather last night. Thanks @Mark_Brewer2 @KongEvents pic.twitter.com/kiiIRjVUFP— Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 3, 2017
He’s not messing around.
Somehow we don’t think it will stop Carragher expressing his opinions on punditry duty – but as a big fan of boxing it might just make him a bit jealous.
Let’s see what Carra can come back with…
Join the conversation - comment here