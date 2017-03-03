Danny Simpson has recruited Floyd Mayweather as his 'trainer' following that Jamie Carragher beef

Danny Simpson grabbed headlines this week when he took offence at Jamie Carragher’s analysis of Leicester, prompting a back and forth on Twitter that got pretty tasty.

Simpson went to great lengths to remind Liverpool legend Carragher that he’d won the league and Carra hadn’t – and, perhaps fearing some form of reprisal, he’s drafted in the big guns.

Here’s the Leicester right back with the undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Found myself a trainer just in case lol... It was a pleasure to meet @FloydMayweather last night. Thanks @Mark_Brewer2 @KongEvents pic.twitter.com/kiiIRjVUFP — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 3, 2017

He’s not messing around.

Somehow we don’t think it will stop Carragher expressing his opinions on punditry duty – but as a big fan of boxing it might just make him a bit jealous.

Let’s see what Carra can come back with…