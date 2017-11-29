Dana White says Conor McGregor 'might never fight again'

UFC President Dana White has told reporters that Conor McGregor might never fight again.

Yesterday, the UFC confirmed the line-up for their year-ending events in Las Vegas, and it doesn't include The Notorious.

Speaking to reporters at UFC headquarters, White was asked about McGregor and if he will be back in the Octagon anytime soon.

"Conor might never fight again," White stated, as reported by mmajunkie.com.

"The guy’s got $100 million. I’ve got guys that made less than that and were lawyers and went to school their whole life and quit working."

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since November 12, 2016 where he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the Lightweight Championship.

Dana White

Earlier this month, the two-weight UFC champion sparked controversy when he was involved in an altercation with a referee at an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond.

Moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor jumped into the octagon to celebrate with him.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor's actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away. McGregor then retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon.

McGregor since apologised for his actions.

Speaking about a new deal being secured between the fighter and the UFC, White said McGregor is "worth every penny and more".

"If you look at all the money Conor has made, there's guys who also bitch about money, and I should have more money - Conor can't be paid enough. Conor's worth every penny and more," said the UFC President.

"And the other thing with the Bellator thing. He's a young rich kid, who is a god in Ireland. And that's not the healthiest environment either."

Pressure is building on Dana White to make McGregor defend his titles with Jose Aldo, who McGregor defeated in a featherweight title bout at UFC 194, calling on the UFC to strip the Dubliner of his belt in order to make him defend it.

Former fighter, Frank Mir also says McGregor should face "some kind of consequences" over his brawl at the Bellator cage event.