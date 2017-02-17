Dan Carter says sorry for ‘massive error of judgment’

Former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter has apologised for his actions after reports he was stopped for drink-driving by police in Paris.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Racing 92 in the French capital, said in a Facebook post: "I made a massive error of judgment".

Carter, three times a World Player of the Year, joined Racing after winning his second World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

Reportedly found to be over the limit after a roadside test, although he was not arrested or detained, Carter said on Facebook: "I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."