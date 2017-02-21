Dan Carter dropped as brand ambassador for Land Rover after failed drink-driving test

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has revealed that he has lost a sponsorship deal with Land Rover after being caught drink-driving in Paris last week.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Racing 92 in the French capital, readily admitted to "a massive error in judgement" over the incident, saying there were "no excuses" for it and he had "let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family".



The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has been dropped as a brand ambassador for the luxury carmaker who, Carter says, "for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me".

He was found to be over the limit after a roadside test, although he was not arrested or detained, but he could face penalty points or, if the case goes to court, a fine or even two years in prison.

Carter had said: "I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences."

In his meetings with sponsors, Carter said of Land Rover's decision: "I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position."

It remains to be seen whether there will be any more comeback for the most marketable athlete in New Zealand who has been used to sell everything from underwear to credit cards.

Carter posted over the weekend that he was back in New Zealand and still reflecting on what he had done.

