Damien Duff has new role at Shamrock Rovers

Irish football legend Damien Duff has been appointed the new U15 Head Coach at Shamrock Rovers, writes Liam Mackey.

Already an integral part of the Hoops' first team coaching staff, Duff will combine his existing first team duties with his new role in the club's Academy ahead of the launch of the new U15 National League in August.

In a statement, the club said of the former international who finished his stellar playing career at Rovers: "Damien is one of Ireland’s greatest ever players and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will be of immense benefit to the players and coaches that work with him."

Rovers also said yesterday that Phase One of their new training facility in Roadstone is now "only days away from completion."