Dad thanks Dr Crokes for letting cancer battling daughter lift All-Ireland club football trophy

Dr Crokes tasted All-Ireland club football success last weekend, but it was a different story bringing a tear to the eyes of some, writes Steve Neville.

Dr Crokes’ Johnny Buckley lifts the trophy with 10-year-old supporter Amy O'Connor. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

As captain Johnny Buckley went to lift the trophy, he invited 10-year-old Amy O'Connor to help him with the honour.

Amy is a Crokes super fan who has recently been battling cancer. Buckley's gesture was widely praised as a touching moment showing off the community spirit of club GAA.

Today, Dr Crokes tweeted a video from Amy's father Brendan, thanking the club for the gesture and for the "daily dose of inspiration."

The message in the video reads:

"When you're dealing with cancer, a daily dose of inspiration can make a big difference in your outlook on life during your cancer journey.

"Being around people who inspire, challenge, and make you feel better helps bring perspective and optimism to the situation.

"So thanks to all at Dr Crokes for making Amy feel so special on such a big day for the club."

The video shows pictures of Amy lining out for her local club as well as highlighting her battle with cancer. Crokes say Amy is an inspiration for the club and the "toughest little girl we know."

A message we received from Brendan Connors, father of 10 year old Amy.

Our inspiration, our No.1 Fan, truly #TheToughest little girl we know pic.twitter.com/fd8N7UIR5Q — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) March 21, 2017

It really captures what the GAA is all about.