Cyrus Christie: 'A lot of people doubt us and we keep proving people wrong'

Cyrus Christie has served warning that the Republic of Ireland are far from done with the heroics as the side moves on from their win in Cardiff and towards next month's World Cup play-offs, writes Brendan O'Brien.

The 1-0 defeat of Wales on Monday evening proved yet again that this most frustrating and yet endearing of sides have it within themselves to produce the goods when it is least expected of them.

All but written off after a damaging draw away to Georgia and a loss at home to Serbia, they rebounded with a 2-0 win over Moldova at the Aviva last Friday before that smash-and-grab raid on the Welsh capital.

"We kind of felt in the build-up that something special was going to happen," Christie explained. "We’ve produced this many a time before and I think we’ve got a few more left in us.

"We’ll go to the play-offs full of confidence, we defended well and kept another clean sheet. We were comfortable throughout and they didn’t really hurt us. We put our bodies on the line and defended well and we got our rewards for that."

Ireland's next opponents will be revealed at a draw in Zurich on Tuesday and, though they rarely fail to take the breath away with the quality of their football, the perils of underestimating the Group D runners-up should be obvious by now.

"We know what we’re capable of," said Christie. "We know that we will defend well and can score goals. We’ve proved that many times now. A lot of people doubt us and we keep proving people wrong."

That they do.

"For some reason there is a negativity surrounding us and people don’t seem to think that we’re capable of achieving stuff but we keep proving people wrong. We did it again here. The team spirit is phenomenal, the fans back us all the way.

"We keep grinding and going to the end, proving people wrong. We’re getting our rewards ... We’ll need to build on this performance and we’ll be full of confidence. We’ve got momentum now.

"We had a bit of a sticky patch when we weren’t picking up those wins, then losing to Serbia, but we bounced back and have shown heart and determination. We showed a lot of passion. People respect us for that and we’re a tough team to beat."

The side's struggles in front of goal have been well documented - Serbia, Wales and Austria all scored more than them in their ten games - but the Republic have countered it with a defence that proved exceptionally hard to break down.

No side in their group conceded less goals - Ireland and Wales both let in just six times - and five clean sheets speaks volumes for a policy of building from the back and making yourself difficult to beat.

"I was happy to get a clean sheet, that always helps to get you a win," said Darren Randolph who made two exceptional saves against the Welsh and another to keep the Moldovan out three days before. "At international level you don't get many games with loads of chances.

"Monday was a bit like that and we knew it'd be like that. We knew if we got one chance, we'd need to take it. As long as we kept the ball out at the other end, we were always in with a chance."

It's a formula that should make them competitive at the very least come November when they will face one of Italy, Croatia, Denmark or Switzerland. The hope widely stated so far is that Ireland are paired with the Scandinavians.

"We're not seeded so it's going to be a tough draw no matter what," said Randolph. "I will just sit back and see who we get and we go again next month. I am just happy we got through.

"We had a great start to the group. It turned into a bit of a struggle towards the end and we needed to rely on other teams to do us a favour.

"We knew we had to win the last two games to keep it in our own hands so I won't be picky about who we get next or if we are home or away (first)."