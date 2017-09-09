Cycling history will be made tomorrow as Froome set to lift Vuelta a Espana.

Britain’s Chris Froome has effectively become the first Briton to win cycling’s Vuelta a Espana.

He extended his lead over Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali to 2 minutes and 15 seconds on the penultimate stage.

As is tradition, Froome won’t be challenged in tomorrow’s finale - meaning the Tour de France champion will be just the third man to win that race and the Vuelta in the same year.

In the Tour of Britain, Belgium’s Lars Boom still leads the overall classification after the seventh stage.
