Crystal Palace mistook Frank de Boer for Ronald de Boer but they’re all laughing about it

Back to Sport Home

When Crystal Palace brought four-time Eredivisie-winning manager Frank de Boer to Selhurst Park earlier this week, there was obviously a level of excitement at the club.

So the Eagles put together a short video factfile of their new boss for the fans – all very well and good, but why were Palace asking the de Boers to check it in their tweet?

Well the answer is a small case of mistaken identity.

A few hours previously, the club posted a video but made a small, and understandable, mistake which Frank’s twin Ronald noticed.

At least he managed to laugh about it – Palace had mistaken Ronald for Frank, with both brothers having represented Dutch club Ajax as well as the Netherlands.

But the Koemans are making an effort to help people avoid such mistakes in the future. Here’s Ronald helpfully pointing out his brother in a familiar looking kit.

And in seismic social media news, Frank has separated from the joint Twitter account he and his brother used to own together.

Perhaps Palace will be mistaken for Barcelona with all the Total Football Frank’s about to bring to Selhurst Park.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Palace, UK, Crystal Palace, football, Frank de Boer, Premier League, Ronald de Boer, Selhurst Park, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport