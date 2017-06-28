Crystal Palace mistook Frank de Boer for Ronald de Boer but they’re all laughing about it

When Crystal Palace brought four-time Eredivisie-winning manager Frank de Boer to Selhurst Park earlier this week, there was obviously a level of excitement at the club.

So the Eagles put together a short video factfile of their new boss for the fans – all very well and good, but why were Palace asking the de Boers to check it in their tweet?

Well the answer is a small case of mistaken identity.

A few hours previously, the club posted a video but made a small, and understandable, mistake which Frank’s twin Ronald noticed.

Its very difficult to find action photos of Frank , that's why they use me instead 😂😂🙈 @CPFC #urnotthefirstandnotthelast @FdeBoerofficial pic.twitter.com/e3JqGrx9A6 — Ronald de Boer (@FrankRonald1970) June 27, 2017

At least he managed to laugh about it – Palace had mistaken Ronald for Frank, with both brothers having represented Dutch club Ajax as well as the Netherlands.

But the Koemans are making an effort to help people avoid such mistakes in the future. Here’s Ronald helpfully pointing out his brother in a familiar looking kit.

This is @FdeBoerofficial on the left. He already knew then that one day he would manage a team with those colors 😉 @CPFC #niceTrio👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/XFhD2qt4WR — Ronald de Boer (@FrankRonald1970) June 27, 2017

And in seismic social media news, Frank has separated from the joint Twitter account he and his brother used to own together.

This is my new official and separate account. Here I will keep you all up to date regarding my career and my opinions on football⚽️ — Frank de Boer (@FdeBoerofficial) June 25, 2017

Perhaps Palace will be mistaken for Barcelona with all the Total Football Frank’s about to bring to Selhurst Park.