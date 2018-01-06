Crystal Palace insist they will not sell Wilfried Zaha

Back to Soccer Sport Home

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish insists they won’t sell Wilfried Zaha during this transfer window.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the winger.

Parish tells Sky Sports News, he is not going anywhere.

"It would be a stupid thing to do and I know I may be a lot of things but I like to think I’m not stupid," said Parish.

"Why would we risk our position in this league?"
KEYWORDS: Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, Wilfried Zaha

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport