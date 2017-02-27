Crystal Palace fans awkwardly vandalised their own bus by accident

There’s nothing quite like a good old-fashioned mix-up.

That’s exactly what befell a group of Crystal Palace fans when they tried to pull off a prank against their opposition, Middlesborough.

The rowdy Palace fans found the Middlesbrough team’s bus and graffitied “CRYSTAL PALACE FC” on its side (pretty original stuff).

Palace fans vandalise what they think is the boro coach. But boro flew down and borrowed one of the palace coaches causing £40k of damage 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/SsXn6F6KoR — Rich Cook (@Rickyc1234) February 26, 2017

However, unfortunately they hadn’t quite got their facts straight before going all guns blazing with the graffiti.

The Crystal Palace FC team coach has been vandalised overnight. @SkySportsNewsHQ @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/SkILT687fn — Jack Willis (@onlypassing) February 25, 2017

Yep, the geniuses behind this stunt had somehow managed to vandalise their own bus…with the name of their own team. D’oh.

A Crystal Palace spokesman told the Sun Sport: “The team bus was covered in graffiti with the words ‘Crystal Palace’ overnight on Friday ahead of the game on Saturday. Police have been informed.”

We know that this was the handiwork of Palace supporters after the assistant head groundsman Dean Waters tweeted: “£40,000 worth of damage on our coach thinking it was the Boro coach. Nice one! #cpfc” He’s since changed his tweets to protected, but the cat’s out of the bag now.

Luckily it wasn’t all bad – a desecrated bus didn’t stop Palace from beating Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on Saturday.