Crystal Palace complain over FA Cup kick-off time

Crystal Palace are "surprised and disappointed" that the club's FA Cup third-round tie at Brighton has been scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm on Monday January 8 after being selected for live television coverage.

The recent Premier League fixture between the two rivals on Tuesday November 28 was marred by crowd trouble as some fans without tickets tried to force their way into the Amex Stadium. There were also disturbances at Brighton railway station.

On Thursday, Sussex Police apologised for wrongly claiming discarded weapons had been found at the stadium.

The match was selected for live broadcast on BT Sport in the Monday evening slot, despite reservations over the potential for further issues. Planned rail engineering works also made it difficult to clear an afternoon kick-off over the FA Cup third-round weekend.

Palace have also complained about a reduced ticket allocation of 2,000 when the south London club "should be entitled to more than 4,600 tickets under normal FA Cup rules".