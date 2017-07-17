Croke Park to host football qualifiers double-header

The round 4B football qualifiers will be played as a double-header at Croke Park.

First up will be Down's clash with Armagh, which has a 5pm throw-in on Saturday week, July 29.

Then at 7pm, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will see his side come up against Kildare, the team he managed for six years until 2013.

Tyrone and Dublin await the winners of those respective ties in the quarter-finals.