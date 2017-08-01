Croke Park to expect full house for All-Ireland football double header this weekend

A full house is expected at Croke Park for this weekend's football quarter-final double header as tickets are no longer available to purchase online.

RTÉ have reported that Croke Park has confirmed their first sell-out since the 2017 championship season kicked off.

Revellers will come together to watch Ulster rivals Armagh and Tyrone battle it out for a place in the semi-final at 4pm while current champions Dublin clash with Monaghan at 6pm.

Tickets went on general sale yesterday morning but are no longer available to purchase online.

It will be a hectic weekend at Croke Park as GAA fans from Galway, Tipperary and Kilkenny will be flocking to the stadium.

The All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Galway and Tipperary will take place on Sunday followed by Galway minor hurlers taking on the Cats.

Last week, furious Dublin GAA supporters called for a boycott at Croke Park over the GAA and Dublin City Council's decision to ban a large Dublin flag from Hill 16.

