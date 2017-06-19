Croke Park bans backpacks and large bags
19/06/2017 - 15:48:07Back to Sport Home
Croke Park will ban patrons from bringing large bags and backpacks into the stadium from Sunday.
Following a review of safety procedures with authorities, smaller bags will be permitted but subject to search.
Supporters are encouraged not to bring bags at all, where possible.
It follows a similar recent tightening of safety procedures at the Aviva Stadium.
Croke Park plays host to Dublin's Leinster semi-final with Westmeath on Sunday, as well as the Junior Football final meeting of Meath and Louth.
Join the conversation - comment here