Croke Park bans backpacks and large bags

Croke Park will ban patrons from bringing large bags and backpacks into the stadium from Sunday.

Following a review of safety procedures with authorities, smaller bags will be permitted but subject to search.

Supporters are encouraged not to bring bags at all, where possible.

It follows a similar recent tightening of safety procedures at the Aviva Stadium.

Croke Park plays host to Dublin's Leinster semi-final with Westmeath on Sunday, as well as the Junior Football final meeting of Meath and Louth.