Cristiano Ronaldo's hair journey has taken an unexpected turn

Back to Sport Home

Cristiano Ronaldo’s highlighted hairstyle was on show during Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Juventus, but was very swiftly replaced with something new.

Ronaldo has always appeared to take time over his hair, but after scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus, it looks as though CR7 won’t have too much trouble maintaining and styling his barnet anymore.

Do you like it??????😉

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Some serious Jose Mourinho vibes there.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Ronaldo had recently been rocking the highlights again…

…much as he did in the early stages of his Manchester United career.

Former Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo
(Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

But the new look is something, well… new, for the four-times Ballon d’Or winner.

My man ❤️️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning the Champions League with Real Madrid
(Paul White/AP)

The question is, will Ronaldo’s closely maintained hairstyle set the trend like blond hair did a year ago? Only time will tell.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football, Hair, Haircut, La Liga, Real Madrid, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport