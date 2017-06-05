Cristiano Ronaldo's hair journey has taken an unexpected turn

Cristiano Ronaldo’s highlighted hairstyle was on show during Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Juventus, but was very swiftly replaced with something new.

Ronaldo has always appeared to take time over his hair, but after scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus, it looks as though CR7 won’t have too much trouble maintaining and styling his barnet anymore.

Do you like it??????😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Some serious Jose Mourinho vibes there.

Ronaldo had recently been rocking the highlights again…

4 times in the row 👌 pic.twitter.com/2hBAkO1HBT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 4, 2017

…much as he did in the early stages of his Manchester United career.

But the new look is something, well… new, for the four-times Ballon d’Or winner.

My man ❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The question is, will Ronaldo’s closely maintained hairstyle set the trend like blond hair did a year ago? Only time will tell.