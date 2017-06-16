Cristiano Ronaldo 'outraged' and determined to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is "outraged" at what he feels is unfair treatment by Spanish tax authorities and is determined to quit the club and the country.

It is understood the 32-year-old feels he is being singled out for disproportionate treatment after prosecutors accused him of defrauding the authorities of €14.7m.

A source claims the "outraged" Portugal international "feels great indignation" with all the speculation about his tax affairs and a sense of "injustice" at the allegations - which he contests - and has made a decision to leave Spain.

Earlier this week Ronaldo's agency Gestifute released a statement which said: "'There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything."

On Thursday Ronaldo, who only signed a new five-year contract in November, posted a picture of him with his fingers to his lips on Instagram with the caption: "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet."

The potential availability of the Portugal international, one of the most marketable players in the world, would alert a number of top clubs, plus big-spending Chinese Super League sides looking to make a statement.

However, his Real contract is understood to have a €1bn buy-out clause and, in May, Forbes calculated his pre-tax salary as being close to €51m a year.

When the tax dealer comes home to Ronaldo https://t.co/0zfCIdThNe — mx (@BUSQXETS1) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo has helped Real win the Champions League three times, scoring twice in last month's final as they became the first club to retain the title and he only the second player to score in three different finals. He is also the competition's record goalscorer with 105.

He has also won two LaLiga titles with the club he joined from Manchester United for €91m in 2009.

When Real Madrid fans read about the possibility of Ronaldo leaving the club. pic.twitter.com/h8mZ4WdctU — 8 Troll Football (@8TrollFootball) June 16, 2017

Arch-rival Lionel Messi took a similar stance in threatening to quit Spain in 2014, also claiming he had been singled out for special treatment, when he was accused of concealing €4.1m from the authorities.

The Argentina was found guilty and subsequently lost an appeal against a 21-month prison sentence - under Spanish law sentences under two years are usually suspended - and a €2.1m fine.

- PA