Cristiano Ronaldo marks a Champions League milestone as Real Madrid crush Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 100th Champions League goal with a stunning hat-trick as Real Madrid stormed to a 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich.

A penalty from Lewandowski, an equaliser from Ronaldo and a shocking own goal from Ramos saw the tie level 3-3 on aggregate.

The two teams continued their battle for a place in the semi-final into extra time, which provided Ronaldo with an added opportunity to shine.

The Portuguese’s first extra-time goal came after a cross from Ramos, but with much controversy.

After scrutiny of the replay, many viewers noted Ronaldo appeared to have been about two yards offside, however the linesman’s flag stayed glued to his side.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick – and marked his 100th Champions League goal just minutes later, thanks to a beautiful set-up from Marcelo.

However that goal was too criticised by viewers for being offside.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was more than enough to secure Real a spot in the semi-final, yet Asensio wrapped the victory up in a ribbon with his own last-minute goal bringing the score to a 6-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile at the King Power Stadium, Atletico Madrid ended Leicester City’s Champions League dreams with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

