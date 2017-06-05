Cristiano Ronaldo finishes a wonderful season as Fifa 18's cover star

The Portugal striker has had an exceptional year.

An excellent 12 months for Cristiano Ronaldo has ended with the Portugal and Real Madrid goal machine becoming the global cover star for EA Sports’ Fifa 18 game.

Ronaldo helped win Portugal’s first ever major international trophy in 2016 at the European Championships before winning the 2016 Ballon d’Or, finishing the season with a La Liga winners’ medal and a fourth Champions League trophy.

And now the forward will grace the cover of this year’s Fifa title, which will be released on September 29 – not a bad way to end the season.

Ronaldo said: “It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of Fifa 18. It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen.”

Lionel Messi had been the star of the game’s cover between 2013 and 2016, but now it’s CR7 who takes centre stage.

Fifa 18 is fueled by the motion capture of Ronaldo, whose data was recorded during a training session in Madrid – the 32-year-old’s acceleration, run cadence, skills and more were recorded to add to his portrayal on the video game.

Fans eager to learn more about Fifa 18 won’t have long to wait, as new details about the game will be announced at EA Play on June 10.