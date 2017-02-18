Cristiano Ronaldo destroys Espanyol opponent in what could be his most ridiculously impressive move yet

Back to Sport Home

Cristiano Ronaldo may have pulled off yet another epic move for Real Madrid during a La Liga game against Espanyol to show he more than deserves to be a four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

With the game tied at 0-0 and face-to-face with Espanyol defender David Lopez, the Portuguese striker did what many a talented footballer would struggle to pull off: an unbelievable elastico nutmeg.

Lopez found himself on the right byline facing the Real Madrid superstar, who nutmegged the defender with incredible skill to create a chance for Alvaro Morata.

And fans were left drooling:

Some were reminded of glory days at Manchester United:

While a few others couldn’t help but make comparisons to another football great:

In case you are wondering, Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0, but we still can’t get over that incredible nutmeg.

Card
KEYWORDS: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Lopez, Espanyol, Football

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport