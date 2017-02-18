Cristiano Ronaldo destroys Espanyol opponent in what could be his most ridiculously impressive move yet
Cristiano Ronaldo may have pulled off yet another epic move for Real Madrid during a La Liga game against Espanyol to show he more than deserves to be a four-time Ballon d’Or winner.
With the game tied at 0-0 and face-to-face with Espanyol defender David Lopez, the Portuguese striker did what many a talented footballer would struggle to pull off: an unbelievable elastico nutmeg.
Cristiano Ronaldo's elasticito nutmeg against Espanyol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3RDnmhqV5N— TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) February 18, 2017
Lopez found himself on the right byline facing the Real Madrid superstar, who nutmegged the defender with incredible skill to create a chance for Alvaro Morata.
And fans were left drooling:
Ronaldo sent Diego Lopez back to where he belongs. That Elastico Nutmeg. 😍— Madridismo (@Madridismo19O2) February 18, 2017
Ronaldo just destroyed David Lopez.— Jasmine Anudon (@jasminenimsaj98) February 18, 2017
And they say ronaldo is finished😏— زید رحمان ⚡💪 (@zaidr7) February 18, 2017
Ronaldo just ended Lopez's career— Tico (@edinhojr11) February 18, 2017
RONALDO WHY U DOING DA???? Da man have a family😐— Jean-Marc (@JeanMarc_Nikosi) February 18, 2017
Ronaldo with the elastico nut-meg! 🔥— Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) February 18, 2017
Some were reminded of glory days at Manchester United:
Cristiano Ronaldo's oldschool nutmeg reminds me of his time at Manchester..what a beast!— Mohammed Zakaria (@m3aruf) February 18, 2017
When ronaldo is playing like this, it reminds me of his United days.— Warith al Ghul (@Bane_Jnr) February 18, 2017
The old Manchester united Ronaldo is backkkk 😍😍😍, those crosses, nutmegs and dribbles , just waaawwwww... No.5 loading— kalyan (@impawn) February 18, 2017
While a few others couldn’t help but make comparisons to another football great:
RONALDO NUTMEGS THE DEFENDER WITH A CHEEEEEKY ELASTICO. RONALDINHO EAT YOUR HEART OUT— Isco Disco (@MadridistaFacts) February 18, 2017
The Ronaldo and the Ronaldinho elasticos are near identical 😩— Myer🦍 (@killinvibes) February 18, 2017
Not sure if it's Ronaldo or Ronaldinho #elastico#RMAESP#realmadrid— Ben Carutti, MD (@BenCaruttiMD) February 18, 2017
In case you are wondering, Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0, but we still can’t get over that incredible nutmeg.
