Cristiano Ronaldo destroys Espanyol opponent in what could be his most ridiculously impressive move yet

Cristiano Ronaldo may have pulled off yet another epic move for Real Madrid during a La Liga game against Espanyol to show he more than deserves to be a four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

With the game tied at 0-0 and face-to-face with Espanyol defender David Lopez, the Portuguese striker did what many a talented footballer would struggle to pull off: an unbelievable elastico nutmeg.

Cristiano Ronaldo's elasticito nutmeg against Espanyol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3RDnmhqV5N — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) February 18, 2017

Lopez found himself on the right byline facing the Real Madrid superstar, who nutmegged the defender with incredible skill to create a chance for Alvaro Morata.

And fans were left drooling:

Ronaldo sent Diego Lopez back to where he belongs. That Elastico Nutmeg. 😍 — Madridismo (@Madridismo19O2) February 18, 2017

Ronaldo just destroyed David Lopez. — Jasmine Anudon (@jasminenimsaj98) February 18, 2017

And they say ronaldo is finished😏 — زید رحمان ⚡💪 (@zaidr7) February 18, 2017

Ronaldo just ended Lopez's career — Tico (@edinhojr11) February 18, 2017

RONALDO WHY U DOING DA???? Da man have a family😐 — Jean-Marc (@JeanMarc_Nikosi) February 18, 2017

Ronaldo with the elastico nut-meg! 🔥 — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) February 18, 2017

Some were reminded of glory days at Manchester United:

Cristiano Ronaldo's oldschool nutmeg reminds me of his time at Manchester..what a beast! — Mohammed Zakaria (@m3aruf) February 18, 2017

When ronaldo is playing like this, it reminds me of his United days. — Warith al Ghul (@Bane_Jnr) February 18, 2017

The old Manchester united Ronaldo is backkkk 😍😍😍, those crosses, nutmegs and dribbles , just waaawwwww... No.5 loading — kalyan (@impawn) February 18, 2017

While a few others couldn’t help but make comparisons to another football great:

RONALDO NUTMEGS THE DEFENDER WITH A CHEEEEEKY ELASTICO. RONALDINHO EAT YOUR HEART OUT — Isco Disco (@MadridistaFacts) February 18, 2017

The Ronaldo and the Ronaldinho elasticos are near identical 😩 — Myer🦍 (@killinvibes) February 18, 2017

In case you are wondering, Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0, but we still can’t get over that incredible nutmeg.

Card