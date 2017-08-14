Cristiano Ronaldo banned for five matches for this shove on referee

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a five-game suspension after pushing the referee following his dismissal during Sunday's Supercopa de Espana first leg against Barcelona.

Ronaldo, having already been cautioned for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 3-1 win at the Nou Camp, was shown a second yellow card in the 82nd minute for diving after going down under pressure from Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Portugal international responded to his dismissal by shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back before making his way off the pitch.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has now handed the 32-year-old a five- ban - one for the double booking and another four for pushing the official.

Ronaldo was found guilty of 'Violation of article 96 of the Disciplinary Code', which relates to using "mild force" against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking.

The offence carries a ban of up to 12 matches, with Ronaldo being handed the minimum punishment of four games.

Ronaldo has also been fined €3,805 for the two sanctions, with Real fined €1,750.

Real and Ronaldo have 10 business days to appeal against the ruling, the RFEF added.