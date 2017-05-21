Crisis over? Social media reacts to Cork's dramatic win over Tipperary

Back to Sport Home

Championship hurling is back with a bang, writes Steve Neville.

Cork defeated All-Ireland champions Tipperary in an enthralling game of hurling by 2-27 to 1-26

A breathless first half had the sides level at the break and the 30,000 strong crowd on the edge of their seat.



Level on 16 occassions, with a late Michael Cahalane goal to seal it for the Rebels, social media couldn't believe the feast of hurling that was were served up.

It's a game that will live long in the memory, especially on Leeside.
KEYWORDS: Cork, Tipperary, hurling, sport

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport