Crisis over? Social media reacts to Cork's dramatic win over Tipperary

Championship hurling is back with a bang, writes Steve Neville.

Cork defeated All-Ireland champions Tipperary in an enthralling game of hurling by 2-27 to 1-26

A breathless first half had the sides level at the break and the 30,000 strong crowd on the edge of their seat.

HT highlights: Tipperary 0-15 Cork 0-15.

What a half of hurling! An exhibition of point-scoring from both sides. #GAAClips #TippvCork pic.twitter.com/p7bKfoOZuI — eirSport (@eirSport) May 21, 2017





Level on 16 occassions, with a late Michael Cahalane goal to seal it for the Rebels, social media couldn't believe the feast of hurling that was were served up.

How #hurling is not more popular across the world I will never know. Unbelievable sport #GAA #TippvCork — Peter Nagle (@PeterDNagle) May 21, 2017

Just how does the rest of the summer follow that?! Some serving. #TippvCork — Bernard O'Toole (@BernardOToole) May 21, 2017

Cork hurling is alive and well. 'Crisis' over #TippvCork — Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 21, 2017

Further proof that you should never feel sorry for Cork for too long. #TippvCork — Tommy Martin (@TommyMartinTV3) May 21, 2017

Unbelievable advertisement for the game. Imagine someone watching hurling for the first time and seeing this #TippvCork — Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 21, 2017

And there is your dagger. Sets up a hell of a summer of hurling if we're lucky. #TippvCork — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) May 21, 2017

It's days like today you feel sorry for the rest of the world that they don't have hurling 😂😎 #TippvCork #RTEGAA #GAA #Championship — Danny (@DFB_93) May 21, 2017

The 56 scores today are more than the drawn 2014 All Ireland final (54). Incredible hurling at Semple Stadium #TippvCork pic.twitter.com/t9bbgw0Cwa — Hurling Database (@HurlingDatabase) May 21, 2017

Pride restored in Cork hurling



And there's nothing deluded about that...#TippvCork #GAA #corkhurlers — Deluded Frank Murphy (@DeludedFrank) May 21, 2017

So 30 points is no longer good enough to win a Munster first round... What a game... #TippvCork — Ronan O'Brien (@RonanOBrien09) May 21, 2017

True words by Ger Loughnane "Hurling was the winner today" well done both teams #TippvCork — Poggy Gowran (@Poggy_G1) May 21, 2017

It's a game that will live long in the memory, especially on Leeside.