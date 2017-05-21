Crisis over? Social media reacts to Cork's dramatic win over Tipperary
Championship hurling is back with a bang, writes Steve Neville.
Cork defeated All-Ireland champions Tipperary in an enthralling game of hurling by 2-27 to 1-26
A breathless first half had the sides level at the break and the 30,000 strong crowd on the edge of their seat.
HT highlights: Tipperary 0-15 Cork 0-15.— eirSport (@eirSport) May 21, 2017
What a half of hurling! An exhibition of point-scoring from both sides. #GAAClips #TippvCork pic.twitter.com/p7bKfoOZuI
Level on 16 occassions, with a late Michael Cahalane goal to seal it for the Rebels, social media couldn't believe the feast of hurling that was were served up.
What. A. Game. #TippvCork— Eoghan O Donnell (@EoghanODonnell9) May 21, 2017
How #hurling is not more popular across the world I will never know. Unbelievable sport #GAA #TippvCork— Peter Nagle (@PeterDNagle) May 21, 2017
Just how does the rest of the summer follow that?! Some serving. #TippvCork— Bernard O'Toole (@BernardOToole) May 21, 2017
Cork hurling is alive and well. 'Crisis' over #TippvCork— Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 21, 2017
Further proof that you should never feel sorry for Cork for too long. #TippvCork— Tommy Martin (@TommyMartinTV3) May 21, 2017
Unbelievable advertisement for the game. Imagine someone watching hurling for the first time and seeing this #TippvCork— Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 21, 2017
And there is your dagger. Sets up a hell of a summer of hurling if we're lucky. #TippvCork— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) May 21, 2017
It's days like today you feel sorry for the rest of the world that they don't have hurling 😂😎 #TippvCork #RTEGAA #GAA #Championship— Danny (@DFB_93) May 21, 2017
The 56 scores today are more than the drawn 2014 All Ireland final (54). Incredible hurling at Semple Stadium #TippvCork pic.twitter.com/t9bbgw0Cwa— Hurling Database (@HurlingDatabase) May 21, 2017
Pride restored in Cork hurling— Deluded Frank Murphy (@DeludedFrank) May 21, 2017
And there's nothing deluded about that...#TippvCork #GAA #corkhurlers
So 30 points is no longer good enough to win a Munster first round... What a game... #TippvCork— Ronan O'Brien (@RonanOBrien09) May 21, 2017
True words by Ger Loughnane "Hurling was the winner today" well done both teams #TippvCork— Poggy Gowran (@Poggy_G1) May 21, 2017
It's a game that will live long in the memory, especially on Leeside.
