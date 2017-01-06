Cricketer horrifies fans with half-century dab celebration

Australia turned on the style to take control of the final Test match of their series against Pakistan, but it was Usman Khawaja’s half-century celebration which raised a few eyebrows.

Bringing up his eighth Test 50, Khawaja raised his bat, but not as you might expect…

That’s right, a dab at the cricket… SCENES.

Khawaja did not just dab after making 50 ? — Taylor Adams (@taylor_adams13) January 6, 2017

You’d better believe it.

He didn't.

Khawaja DID NOT dab just now.

No way... #AUSvPAK — Marcus Taylor (@Importantcake) January 6, 2017

Khawaja just dabbed to celebrate his 50! — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) January 6, 2017

For some it was the source of a bit of comic relief…

Josh Hazlewood jokes that @Uz_Khawaja could be in for a fine for his dabbing celebration. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) January 6, 2017

… but for others there’s just no place for the dab on the square.

Lost all respect for Usman Khawaja after he dabbed to celebrate his half century 😒. Can we keep such off the field #AUSvPAK — Maropeng (@PRIDE_MP) January 6, 2017

Just seen the Khawaja dab. Prepare the bails for cremation; test cricket is dead. #AUSvPAK — Paul Wissam (@pjwiss) January 6, 2017

On the other hand, perhaps the dab is the secret to participation?

Thanks to the @Uz_Khawaja #dab my youngest son is finally interested in cricket #thankyouuz — David Stretch (@DaveStretch) January 6, 2017

What’s next, a dab cover drive?