Cricketer horrifies fans with half-century dab celebration

Australia turned on the style to take control of the final Test match of their series against Pakistan, but it was Usman Khawaja’s half-century celebration which raised a few eyebrows.

Bringing up his eighth Test 50, Khawaja raised his bat, but not as you might expect…

That’s right, a dab at the cricket… SCENES.

You’d better believe it.

For some it was the source of a bit of comic relief…

… but for others there’s just no place for the dab on the square.

On the other hand, perhaps the dab is the secret to participation?

What’s next, a dab cover drive?
