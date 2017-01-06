Cricketer horrifies fans with half-century dab celebration
Australia turned on the style to take control of the final Test match of their series against Pakistan, but it was Usman Khawaja’s half-century celebration which raised a few eyebrows.
Bringing up his eighth Test 50, Khawaja raised his bat, but not as you might expect…
5️⃣0️⃣ up for @Uz_Khawaja... and a unique way to raise the bat! 🙌😂 #Dab #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/hc5DHaxnn9— BT Sport Cricket (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2017
That’s right, a dab at the cricket… SCENES.
Khawaja did not just dab after making 50 ?— Taylor Adams (@taylor_adams13) January 6, 2017
You’d better believe it.
He didn't.— Marcus Taylor (@Importantcake) January 6, 2017
Khawaja DID NOT dab just now.
No way... #AUSvPAK
Khawaja just dabbed to celebrate his 50!— Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) January 6, 2017
For some it was the source of a bit of comic relief…
Josh Hazlewood jokes that @Uz_Khawaja could be in for a fine for his dabbing celebration.— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) January 6, 2017
… but for others there’s just no place for the dab on the square.
Lost all respect for Usman Khawaja after he dabbed to celebrate his half century 😒. Can we keep such off the field #AUSvPAK— Maropeng (@PRIDE_MP) January 6, 2017
Just seen the Khawaja dab. Prepare the bails for cremation; test cricket is dead. #AUSvPAK— Paul Wissam (@pjwiss) January 6, 2017
On the other hand, perhaps the dab is the secret to participation?
Thanks to the @Uz_Khawaja #dab my youngest son is finally interested in cricket #thankyouuz— David Stretch (@DaveStretch) January 6, 2017
What’s next, a dab cover drive?
