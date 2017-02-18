Sean Raggett could barely believe Lincoln's "crazy" achievement after his 89th-minute goal secured a 1-0 upset at Premier League club Burnley and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Raggett nodded in at the far post late on as Danny Cowley's Imps, from the Vanarama National League, became the first team from outside the Football League to reach the last eight since QPR in 1914.

The 23-year-old told BT Sport 2: "I'm lost for words, it's mad, I can't believe it.

Lincoln City's Sean Raggett celebrates scoring at Turf Moor. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

"The fans were amazing, all through the game.

"They're a top quality side, drew with Chelsea last week, it's amazing.

"Belief? Massively, we didn't come to draw, we came to win the game.

"Crazy, a non-league side in the quarter-finals in modern football, it's unheard of."

The Lincoln manager said he was "lost for words" after the final whistle.

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley celebrates with his daughter Isabella after the final whistle at Turf Moor. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

"Last eight of the FA Cup - it sounds really good," Cowley said. "I'm lost for words."

It was therefore initially left to his brother Nicky, the assistant manager, to sum up family feelings.

"We said it was a one in 100 chance and we had to believe it was going to be that one opportunity. Thankfully for us it was," he said.

"Incredible, a fantastic day. You wake up in the morning and you hope it's going to be that day. It's just brilliant for all the supporters, all the players, their families, directors, it's fantastic."

The manager managed to find some words when recalling his reaction to Raggett's goal.

Raggett's winner came after a Sam Habergham corner was headed back across goal by Luke Waterfall. Burnley keeper Tom Heaton pushed the ball away but it had already crossed the line, with referee Graham Scott immediately awarding the goal.

"From the view we had it was difficult to see whether it was over the line or not," said the boss.

"We needed the referee to point his arm in the direction of the centre spot and when that happened it was a fantastic feeling."