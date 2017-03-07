Craig Shakespeare 'to manage Leicester until end of the season'

Craig Shakespeare is set to be named Leicester manager until the end of the season, according to reports.

The 53-year-old has won his two games in charge since replacing the sacked Claudio Ranieri as caretaker boss last month.

Shakespeare is currently in Dubai with the squad on a training camp ahead of next week's Champions League last 16 second leg game against Sevilla.

Leicester are due to return on Wednesday with reports suggesting Shakespeare will be handed the chance to keep the champions in the Premier League, although the Foxes were unable to confirm that when contacted.

Leicester have beaten Liverpool and Hull 3-1 in Shakespeare's two games to date to guide last season's shock title winners out of the relegation zone.

He is well liked by the squad having been assistant manager to Ranieri and Nigel Pearson and was bullish over his ambitions for the job before Leicester beat Liverpool last month.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill have also been linked to the job.

Leicester are five points above the bottom three - although are yet to win away from home in the league this season - with their form and reported dressing room unrest having cost Ranieri his job.

Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Marc Albrighton all denied having a hand in the 65-year-old's exit after it was claimed they had met with the club's Thai owners.

The Italian was axed just nine months after guiding the Foxes to a title triumph that stunned the football world.

He left 24 hours after Leicester's 2-1 defeat in Seville but a 1-0 second-leg win over the Spanish side next Tuesday would send the Foxes through to the quarter finals.