Craig Shakespeare 'sacked by Leicester City'

Craig Shakespeare has reportedly been sacked as Leicester City manager this afternoon.

Last night's 1-1 draw with West Brom leaves the 2016 champions in the Premier League's bottom three.

⚽️🎥 Craig Shakespeare talks to LCFC TV after his side's 1-1 draw with West Brom at King Power Stadium on Monday night. #LeiWba pic.twitter.com/zU4LuvdCGw — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 17, 2017

Shakespeare guided Leicester to safety last season following a poor start under Claudio Ranieri.

However, with just one win to their name from the opening eight games of the season, Leicester's owners have reportedly called time on Shakespeare's reign.

Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester. Bring back Claudio. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

The club has yet to officially confirm the news.