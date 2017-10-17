Craig Shakespeare 'sacked by Leicester City'

Craig Shakespeare has reportedly been sacked as Leicester City manager this afternoon.

Last night's 1-1 draw with West Brom leaves the 2016 champions in the Premier League's bottom three.

Shakespeare guided Leicester to safety last season following a poor start under Claudio Ranieri.

However, with just one win to their name from the opening eight games of the season, Leicester's owners have reportedly called time on Shakespeare's reign.

The club has yet to officially confirm the news.
